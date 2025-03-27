Zonawrestling.net - Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin) ha annunciato che farà delle date per la MLW

, conosciuto in WWE come, dopo il suo licenziamento avvenuto nel 2024 sta “scoprendo” il Pro Wrestling per quanto riguarda il mondo fuori dalla WWE.Ha combattuto prima con il suo vero nome, Tom Pestock a The People vs. GCW in GCW, poi ha preso il ring namedal match in Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling.Parlando al The Ariel Helwani Showha svelato quale sarà la sua prossima destinazione:“Ho degli obiettivi, voglio continuare a fare wrestling, ovviamente. Voglio andare in Giappone e lottare là. Sono entusiasta degli show a cui prendo parte, insieme a talenti con cui prima non mi sono mai confrontato. La MLW sarà fantastica, quello che stanno facendo è fantastico e io ne farò parte, ho intenzione di fare molti show insieme a loro.”Sempre nell’intervista, è stato chiesto adi continuare a parlare in merito alla sua collaborazione con la MLW:“Oh certo che sono entusiasta di far parte della MLW, stanno proprio facendo grandi cose.