AEW: Swerve Strickland e Jon Moxley si affrontano a viso aperto a Dynamite

L’episodio di AEWdel 26 marzo 2025, ha vistoconfrontarsi faccia a faccia il campione del mondo AEW, Jon, intensificando la loro rivalità in vista di AEW Dynasty. Durante il segmento,ha accusatodi essersi nascosto dietro i suoi alleati, suggerendo che non aveva più il coraggio di affrontare gli avversari da solo. Ha anche messo in discussione la sua passione per la lotta e il fatto che fosse ormai diventato un campione che non ispirava più rispetto.Champ and Challenger FACE TO FACE ahead of the #AEW World Championship match at #AEWDynasty!Watch #AEWLIVE on TBS & Max@Confident @PrinceKingNana @Jonpic.twitter.com/ZQRvCrlyUl— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 27, 2025, ha risposto con freddezza, definendoun “novellino” che non era ancora pronto per prendere il suo posto nel Main Event.