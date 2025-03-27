AEW | Swerve Strickland e Jon Moxley si affrontano a viso aperto a Dynamite
L’episodio di AEW Dynamite del 26 marzo 2025, ha visto Swerve Strickland confrontarsi faccia a faccia il campione del mondo AEW, Jon Moxley, intensificando la loro rivalità in vista di AEW Dynasty. Durante il segmento, Strickland ha accusato Moxley di essersi nascosto dietro i suoi alleati, suggerendo che non aveva più il coraggio di affrontare gli avversari da solo. Ha anche messo in discussione la sua passione per la lotta e il fatto che fosse ormai diventato un campione che non ispirava più rispetto.Champ and Challenger FACE TO FACE ahead of the #AEW World Championship match at #AEWDynasty!Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & Max@SwerveConfident @PrinceKingNana @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/ZQRvCrlyUl— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 27, 2025 Moxley, ha risposto con freddezza, definendo Strickland un “novellino” che non era ancora pronto per prendere il suo posto nel Main Event.
Leggi su Zonawrestling.net
Zonawrestling.net - AEW: Swerve Strickland e Jon Moxley si affrontano a viso aperto a Dynamite
- AEW: Swerve Strickland infortunato dopo AEW Revolution
- Jon Moxley attacca brutalmente Swerve Strickland a Collision
- AEW: Card aggiornata (25 marzo) di Dynasty 2025
- AEW | Jon Moxley attacca brutalmente Swerve Strickland a Collision
- AEW: Jon Moxley attacca brutalmente Swerve Strickland a Collision
- AEW | Lo status di Jon Moxley dopo il massacrante match con Copeland fa discutere
- The Reason Why Ricochet Missed AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland & Jon Moxley Come Face-To-Face - The Reason Why Ricochet Missed AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland & Jon Moxley Come Face-To-Face Wrestling News and Rumors ... (ewrestlingnews.com)
- 'AEW Dynamite' Live Results: Swerve Strickland Confronts Jon Moxley Before 'Dynasty' - Swerve Strickland is the No. 1 contender for Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship. Strickland will be in attendance to call out AEW's top male titleholder. MJF has a major decision to make. Recently, ... (msn.com)
- AEW: Jon Moxley attacca brutalmente Swerve Strickland a Collision - L'assalto con una spranga durante il promo Durante l'ultimo episodio di AEW Collision, Jon Moxley ha attaccato a tradimento Swerve Strickland, colpendolo con una spranga mentre quest'ultimo stava tene ... (zonawrestling.net)
Video AEW Swerve