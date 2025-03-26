Zonawrestling.net - WWE: I Motor City Machine Guns invadono NXT, nuove sfide in vista?

Leggi su Zonawrestling.net

(Alex Shelley e Chris Sabin) hanno fatto un’apparizione a sorpresa durante l’episodio di NXT della scorsa notte.I due veterani del wrestling hanno sorpreso il pubblico interagendo con il duo emergente formato da Hank Walker e Tank Ledger. Nel backstage, Shelley e Sabin hanno offerto parole di incoraggiamento ai giovani talenti, sottolineando l’importanza della perseveranza nel percorso verso il successo nel pro wrestling. Nonostante la motivazione ricevuta, Hank e Tank sono stati sconfitti da Tyson Dupont e Tyriek Igwe.Woah! Theare here at #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/862RgaaJFZ— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2025 Dopo l’incontro, ihanno nuovamente parlato con loro, ribadendo che ogni percorso è unico e incoraggiandoli a non arrendersi.