Movieplayer.it - The Odyssey, Ben Affleck: "Voglio andare a trovare Matt Damon sul set solo per veder Christopher Nolan girare"

Leggi su Movieplayer.it

A sua volta regista in varie occasioni, Benloda l'amicoper le scelte artistiche sagge e sogna di carpire i segreti disul set della sua Odissea. Benha lodato l'amicoper aver aver fatto la scelta saggia di scegliere i progetti in cui recitare in base al regista del film. Scelta che l'ha portato sul set di The, nuovo colossale adattamento firmato da. Dopo che Will Hunting - Genio ribelle (1997) gli è valso l'Oscar per la sceneggiatura originale,ha collaborato con artisti del calibro di Steven Spielberg (Salvate il soldato Ryan), Anthony Minghella (Il talento di Mr. Ripley), Robert Redford (La leggenda di Bagger Vance), Steven Soderbergh (Ocean's Eleven) e Ridley Scott (Sopravvissuto - The Martian)., nel .