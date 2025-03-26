Ode a Quantum Leap il più bello e introvabile telefilm sui viaggi nel tempo di sempre

Europa.today.it | 26 mar 2025
La sera del 26 marzo 1989, sul canale televisivo statunitense NBC, andava in onda Genesis, primo episodio (eccezionalmente diviso in due parti) di Quantum Leap: in italiano la puntata uscirà oltre quattro anni dopo, nel giugno 1993, su Rai 1 col titolo Progetto Quantum Leap, episodio pilota del.
Ode a Quantum Leap il più bello e introvabile telefilm sui viaggi nel tempo di sempre

Europa.today.it - Ode a Quantum Leap, il più bello e introvabile telefilm sui viaggi nel tempo di sempre

Leggi su Europa.today.it
  • Orchestrating a quantum leap using cold atoms - “Quantum computers will start outperforming supercomputers within the next decade,” predicts Kenji Ohmori, a professor at the Institute for Molecular Science (IMS) in Okazaki, Japan. He sees ... (nature.com)
  • quantum leap - A quantum leap implies a "huge" jump in some process or technology. However, this meaning is exactly the opposite from which it was derived. A true quantum leap, which comes from physics ... (pcmag.com)
  • China-US chip war takes a quantum leap with breakthroughs declared on same day - The global race for quantum supremacy has intensified, with research teams from China and the United States announcing major achievements in this week’s edition of the prestigious peer-reviewed ... (scmp.com)

Video Ode Quantum