Mister Movie | Michael Caine Svela il Terrore e Genialità di Heath Ledger sul Set di Batman
Michael Caine, leggenda del cinema, ha condiviso le sue memorie riguardo l'interpretazione di Heath Ledger nei panni del Joker nel film "Il Cavaliere Oscuro". Caine, che nel film interpretava il fido Alfred Pennyworth, ha descritto la sua reazione nel vedere Ledger trasformarsi nell'iconico villain di Gotham, una trasformazione che lo ha lasciato "assolutamente terrorizzato". Il racconto emerge dalle pagine del suo libro di memorie, "Don't Look Back, You'll Trip Over".Una Trasformazione Inquietante quella di Heath Ledger nei panni di JokerCaine ha descritto come la versione del Joker interpretata da Ledger fosse quella di un uomo che "vuole solo vedere il mondo bruciare". Il trucco sbavato, i capelli strani, la voce particolare: ogni dettaglio contribuiva a creare un personaggio profondamente inquietante.
Leggi su Mistermovie.it
Mistermovie.it - Mister Movie | Michael Caine Svela il Terrore e Genialità di Heath Ledger sul Set di Batman
- The Michael Caine movie that his co-star wants to delete from history: “a dirty old man’s fantasy” - Name any movie, ever, and chances are it has some not-so-savoury elements to it that look pretty icky by modern standards. Michael Caine has been in the business since the 1950s and has done his fair ... (faroutmagazine.co.uk)
- Michael Caine's 5-Movie Spy Series Was The Anti-James Bond We Needed, But Could Never Replicate 007's Success - The two sequels to Michael Caine's Harry Palmer films from the 1990s are the worst experiences the legendary actor had in a movie. Palmer’s stories are the opposite of Bond’s in every way. (msn.com)
- Michael Caine's best ever film is on TV tonight - Michael Caine has played many iconic roles throughout his career, but few have left as lasting an impact as Jack Carter in Get Carter. A hard-hitting crime thriller that redefined British cinema ... (express.co.uk)
Video Mister Movie