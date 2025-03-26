Logan Paul sulla UFC | CM Punk ha compromesso le mie possibilità
Logan Paul sostiene che il fallimento di CM Punk in UFC potrebbe aver compromesso le sue possibilità di competere nella promotion.L’ex WWE United States Champion ha recentemente invitato l’attuale campione ad interim dei pesi massimi UFC, Tom Aspinall, nel suo podcast. Durante la conversazione, hanno parlato di vari argomenti, tra cui la possibilità che Aspinall possa unirsi alla WWE dopo il ritiro e altro ancora.Quando è emersa l’idea di un possibile ingresso di Logan nel mondo delle MMA, la star del wrestling ha rivelato di aver proposto l’idea a Dana White, ma di essere stato completamente ignorato dal presidente della UFC:“L’ho fatto. Ho scritto a Dana White per UFC 300, mandandogli un messaggio: ‘Ehi, se serve, sono disponibile a combattere nell’undercard a The Sphere.
