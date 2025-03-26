I must have beauty di Meghan Markle sono in vendita
Dopo il guardaroba, la trousse e il beauty case: Meghan Markle ha impresso una decisa svolta nella sua carriera, e sembra decisa a diventare una sorta di “lifestyle influencer” condividendo con i fan non solo le sue ricette e la sua quotidianità nella casa di Montecito, ma anche ciò che indossa e che usa per la skincare e il make-up.Il debutto del negozio digitale su ShopMyLa duchessa di Sussex ha lanciato qualche giorno fa un nuovo negozio digitale su ShopMy, in cui è possibile acquistare vestiti, gioielli e accessori che ricalcano quelli che lei indossa e utilizza ogni giorno. «Molti di voi me l’hanno chiesto, dunque ecco qui: un po’ di shopping per iniziare la settimana». Sul sito ci sono camice e pantaloni bianchi dal taglio sartoriali, collane, occhiali da sole, sandali e molti altri capi che la duchessa indossa e con cui è stata avvistata.
