Lidentita.it - Hot parade

Leggi su Lidentita.it

Sale: Michel Platini. Michel Platini ha festeggiato il gol più bello: con Sepp Blatter, è stato assolto per la seconda volta per lo scandalo Fifa-gate. L’ex campione francese è da anni che si sgola professandosi innocente sull’inchiesta che l’aveva espulso dal comando del calcio mondiale. Per chi si fosse messo in ascolto soltanto adesso (a . HotL'Identità.