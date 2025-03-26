British & Irish Lions | ufficializzato lo staff per il tour in Australia
Voleranno in Australia quest’estate per un tour attesissimo i British &; Irish Lions, la selezione che ogni quattro anni vola downunder per sfidare una delle tre big del rugby mondiale con i migliori giocatori provenienti da Galles, Inghilterra, Irlanda e Scozia. E dopo l’annuncio di Andy Farrell (attuale coach dell’Irlanda) come capo allenatore, ora i B&;I Lions hanno ufficializzato anche il resto dello staff.Ad affiancare Farrell, come avviene già con l’Irlanda, ci sarà Simon Easterby come allenatore della difesa, mentre ad allenare l’attacco sarà il neozelandese Andrew Goodman, anche lui in forza all’Irlanda. Per la mischia, invece, spazio all’irlandese John Fogarty, che completa così la parte irlandese dello staff. A loro si aggiunge l’inglese Richard Wigglesworth come assistant coach, con il tecnico che attualmente guida il Leicester.
British & Irish Lions: ufficializzato lo staff per il tour in Australia
