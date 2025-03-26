Adam Copeland Edge | L’AEW è come il punk rock non sempre è bello ma è un’alternativa
La star delL’AEW ha condiviso le sue opinioni sulla direzione creativa della compagnia e ha parlato del suo match controverso con Jon MoxleyAdam Copeland parla della diversità nel wrestling dopo il suo street fight con MoxleyAdam Copeland ha recentemente paragonato L’AEW al movimento punk rock durante un’intervista con TV Insider, quando gli è stato chiesto delle reazioni contrastanti al suo recente street fight con Jon Moxley trasmesso la scorsa settimana a Dynamite. Il match, che ha incluso diversi momenti hardcore, ha suscitato opinioni polarizzate tra i fan, specialmente dopo che Copeland ha colpito Moxley alla schiena con una mazza da baseball piena di punte, che è rimasta conficcata nella pelle dell’avversario.“Vedo il wrestling come uno spettacolo di varietà. Questo significa portare sul tavolo molte cose diverse.
Leggi su Zonawrestling.net
Zonawrestling.net - Adam Copeland (Edge): “L’AEW è come il punk rock, non sempre è bello ma è un’alternativa”
- Dramma nel wrestling: a 50 anni si lancia nella gabbia da metri di altezza, ma si rompe una gamba
- AEW: Che fine ha fatto Adam Copeland?
- Adam Copeland, a quando il ritiro dal wrestling? L'ex Edge fissa la data
- Tony Khan: "Adam Copeland/Edge in AEW sta vivendo la migliore run della sua carriera"
- Niente più "Adam Copeland" in AEW? Adesso è la "Rated R Superstar" Cope
- AEW: Adam Copeland ritorna con un nuovo nome a Dynamite
- Former AEW star seemingly takes a massive shot at Cope (fka Edge) on WWE TV - WWE Hall of Famer Cope seemingly got an indirect mention from a former AEW star on the recent episode of NXT. Ricky Saints recently left All Elite Wrestling to sign with WWE. (sportskeeda.com)
- Adam Copeland Talks Juggling AEW and ‘Percy Jackson’ - To wear a suit and be all dolled up for the Emmys and then be suplexing a man on to nails during a blizzard in Omaha. That’s a fun life.' ... (msn.com)
- 5 Things About Adam "Edge" Copeland's Wrestling Comeback We've Loved (& 5 We've Hated) - Fans couldn't believe it when Adam "Edge" Copeland returned to the ring at Royal Rumble 2020. Here are things we loved (& hated) about Cope's return. (msn.com)
Video Adam Copeland