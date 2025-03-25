Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Il Judgment Day chiude Raw in controllo, Penta li rifiuta e loro devastano tutto

L’episodio di Raw del 24 marzo si è concluso con un potente messaggio da parte delDay, in particolare di Finn Bálor, che ha dimostrato ancora una volta la pericolosità della stable in un finale caotico che ha coinvolto il campione Intercontinentale Bron Breakker e.L’incontro per il titolo IntercontinentaleIl main event della serata ha visto Bron Breakker difendere il titolo Intercontinentale WWE controin un match molto intenso. Prima dell’incontro, Cathy Kelley aveva intervistato Breakker nel backstage, chiedendogli riguardo alla possibilità chesi unisse alDay. Il campione aveva risposto di non potersi preoccupare di questo, sottolineando che avrebbe mantenuto il suo titolo perché “i cani stanno abbaiando a Glasgow”.Il match è stato caratterizzato da un’azione frenetica, con entrambi i lottatori che hanno mostratoilarsenale.