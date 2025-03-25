Neko Health Scan è il nuovo check up della salute che arriva dal futuro Lo abbiamo provato
È a metà tra scienza e fantascienza e ha un prezzo accessibile (quasi) a tutti. Lo ha creato uno dei fondatori di Spotify, che dopo l'industria della musica, vuole rivoluzionare anche la sanità. Vi raccontiamo, passo dopo passo, come funziona
Leggi su Vanityfair.it
