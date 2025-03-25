Mistermovie.it - Mister Movie | Elton John, lacrime e Riflessioni Sulla Mortalità a 78 Anni

Sir, avvicinandosi al suo 78° compleanno, si è commosso pensando al tempo che gli resta. Durante la registrazione di un brano inedito, la prospettiva di lasciare i suoi cari lo ha sopraffatto.Un Momento di Vulnerabilità Catturato in un DocumentarioLa star ha rivelato di aver avuto un momento di profonda emozione durante la lavorazione di "When This Old World Is Done with Me", una canzone che affronta il tema della morte. La consapevolezza della sua età e l'amore per i suoi figli e suo marito, David Furnish, lo hanno portato a una crisi di pianto durata ben 45 minuti. Questo momento intimo è stato immortalato nel documentario ": Never Too Late".Questo brano sarà incluso nell'album collaborativo "Who Believes in Angels?", in uscita il 4 aprile, realizzato con Brandi Carlile.