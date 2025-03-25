La star del Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold si trasferirà al Real Madrid quest’estate con un contratto per paraurti
Riportiamo fedelmente a voi lettori poco avvezzi con la lingua inglese l’articolo apparso poco fa da un sito inglese. Se volete cimentarvi con la lettura in lingua originale trovate il link alla fine dell’articolo.Trent, Trent-Arnold, terzino di Liverpool, è stato “confermato” come unito al Real Madrid quest’estate.Alexander-Arnold, classificato al n. 43 in Quattrofourtwo’s L’elenco dei più grandi giocatori della Premier League di tutti i tempi, è stato coinvolto in una saga di trasferimento assorbita in questa stagione con il suo contratto in scadenza quest’estate. L’Inghilterra è una delle tre stelle del Liverpool libero di lasciare Anfield a giugno, insieme a Mohamed Salah e Virgil Van Dijk.Mentre gli ultimi due sono ancora in aria, tuttavia, sembra che Alexander-Arnold sia un affare fatto.
