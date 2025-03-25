Justcalcio.com - La star del Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold si trasferirà al Real Madrid quest’estate con un contratto per paraurti

Leggi su Justcalcio.com

Riportiamo fedelmente a voi lettori poco avvezzi con la lingua inglese l’articolo apparso poco fa da un sito inglese. Se volete cimentarvi con la lettura in lingua originale trovate il link alla fine dell’articolo., terzino di, è stato “confermato” come unito al, classificato al n. 43 in Quattrofourtwo’s L’elenco dei più grandi giocatori della Premier League di tutti i tempi, è stato coinvolto in una saga di trasferimento assorbita in questa stagione con il suoin scadenza. L’Inghilterra è una delle tre stelle dellibero di lasciare Anfield a giugno, insieme a Mohamed Salah e Virgil Van Dijk.Mentre gli ultimi due sono ancora in aria, tuttavia, sembra chesia un affare fatto.