James Norton star della serie Wavewalker | Breaking Free scritta da Jack Thorne co-autore di Adolescence
L'attore James Norton sarà coinvolto come produttore e protagonista della serie Wavewalker: Breaking Free, ispirata alla vita di Suzanne Heywood. James Norton sarà protagonista e produttore, tramite la sua Rabbit Track Pictures, della nuova serie Wavewalker: Breaking Free, progetto che potrà contare su una sceneggiatura firmata da Jack Thorne, attualmente reduce dal successo di Adolescence. L'adattamento del libro scritto da Suzanne Heywood è stato confermato oggi durante una masterclass che si è svolta all'evento series Mania. Cosa racconterà la serie con James Norton Wavewalker racconterà la storia di Suzanne che, quando aveva sette anni, è stata coinvolta in un viaggio in barca a vela intorno al mondo, esperienza durata un decennio e durante la quale la ragazzina voleva disperatamente tornare .
