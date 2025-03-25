Movieplayer.it - James Norton star della serie Wavewalker: Breaking Free, scritta da Jack Thorne, co-autore di Adolescence

L'attoresarà coinvolto come produttore e protagonista, ispirata alla vita di Suzanne Heywood.sarà protagonista e produttore, tramite la sua Rabbit Track Pictures,nuova, progetto che potrà contare su una sceneggiatura firmata da, attualmente reduce dal successo di. L'adattamento del libro scritto da Suzanne Heywood è stato confermato oggi durante una masterclass che si è svolta all'eventos Mania. Cosa racconterà laconracconterà la storia di Suzanne che, quando aveva sette anni, è stata coinvolta in un viaggio in barca a vela intorno al mondo, esperienza durata un decennio e durante la quale la ragazzina voleva disperatamente tornare .