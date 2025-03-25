Jack Reynor entra nel cast del reboot de La Mummia

Leggi su Cinefilos.it

L'attore è entrato a far parte del cast di La, il film diretto dal regista Lee Cronin, prodotto dalla Atomic Monster e Blumhouse per New Line, le cui riprese inizieranno in Irlanda e Spagna. Anche la società di produzione di Cronin, Doppelgängers, è coinvolta nel progetto. Stando a quanto riportato da Deadline, non interpreterà però il ruolo principale del titolo. Il film, il cui logline è ancora segreto, è scritto e diretto da Cronin e rappresenta la prima collaborazione tra le due società recentemente unitesi, guidate da James Wan e Jason Blum, con il Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group. L'uscita è prevista per il 17 aprile 2026.Per Cronin si tratterà del ritorno dietro la macchina da presa dopo La casa – Il risveglio del male, che ha incassato 24,5 milioni di dollari al debutto negli Stati Uniti, 67,2 milioni a livello nazionale e 147 milioni a livello globale.