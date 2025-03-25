Dexter | Resurrection | John Lithgow e Jimmy Smith nel cast
John Lithgow e Jimmy Smith riprenderanno i loro ruoli in Dexter: Resurrection, la nuova serie in arrivo su Showtime.Deadline ha riferito che altri due iconici attori della serie Dexter torneranno per il nuovo show in arrivo su Showtime. Come anticipato si tratta di John Lithgow e Jimmy Smith, rispettivamente nei ruoli del diabolico Trinity Killer, per cui ha vinto Emmy Award, un Critics’ Choice Award e un SAG Award, oltre a una nomination ai Golden Globe, e Miguel Prado.Di recente Lithgow è stato confermato come nuovo volto di Albus Silente nella futura serie tv incentrata sul mago Harry Potter, lo scorso anno ha ottenuto una nomination ai SAG Awards nella categoria Miglior cast per il film “Killers of the Flower Moon“.Le riprese di Dexter: Resurrection sono attualmente in corso in quel di New York.
Leggi su Universalmovies.it
Universalmovies.it - Dexter: Resurrection | John Lithgow e Jimmy Smith nel cast
- Dexter: Resurrection | John Lithgow e Jimmy Smith nel cast
- Prima di Harry Potter e Silente, John Lithgow sarà di nuovo Trinity Killer in Dexter!
- Dexter: Confermato lo sviluppo di uno spin-off su Trinity Killer
- Ci sarà un nuovo spin-off di Dexter su Trinity
- Dexter: Resurrection, le prime foto dal set anticipano un atteso faccia a faccia!
- Dexter: Resurrection, nel cast anche Krysten Ritter! Ma i fan di Daredevil si preoccupano...
- John Lithgow & Jimmy Smits To Reprise Roles In ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ - John Lithgow and Jimmy Smits set to reprise their roles of Arthur Miller, the Trinity Killer and Miguel Prado, respectively, in Dexter: Resurrection. (msn.com)
- John Lithgow and Jimmy Smits to Reprise Their Roles in Michael C Hall’s Dexter: Resurrection; Details Inside - John Lithgow and Jimmy Smits are stepping back into the world of Dexter. Showtime’s upcoming series, Dexter: Resurrection, will see the return of Lithgow as the notorious Trinity Killer and Smits as ... (msn.com)
- Prima di Harry Potter e Silente, John Lithgow sarà di nuovo Trinity Killer in Dexter! - L'attore ha confermato che, prima di partire per Hogwarts, tornerà nei panni di Trinity Killer in Dexter: Resurrection. (serial.everyeye.it)
Video Dexter Resurrection