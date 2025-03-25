Universalmovies.it - Dexter: Resurrection | John Lithgow e Jimmy Smith nel cast

Leggi su Universalmovies.it

riprenderanno i loro ruoli in, la nuova serie in arrivo su Showtime.Deadline ha riferito che altri due iconici attori della serietorneranno per il nuovo show in arrivo su Showtime. Come anticipato si tratta di, rispettivamente nei ruoli del diabolico Trinity Killer, per cui ha vinto Emmy Award, un Critics’ Choice Award e un SAG Award, oltre a una nomination ai Golden Globe, e Miguel Prado.Di recenteè stato confermato come nuovo volto di Albus Silente nella futura serie tv incentrata sul mago Harry Potter, lo scorso anno ha ottenuto una nomination ai SAG Awards nella categoria Migliorper il film “Killers of the Flower Moon“.Le riprese disono attualmente in corso in quel di New York.