WWE | I Natural Disasters entrano nella WWE Hall of Fame 2025

La WWEofClass ofè diventata ancora più imponente, nel vero senso della parola. Poche ore fa, la WWE ha ufficialmente annunciato che The(Earthquake e Typhoon) entrerannoofdurante il WrestleMania Weekend a Las Vegas:“ BREAKING NEWS Uno dei team più imponentistoria del wrestling professionistico, Earthquake (John Tenta) e Typhoon (Fred Ottman), meglio conosciuti come The, entrerannoWWEofcome membri della Class of! #WWEHOF”BREAKING NEWS: One of the most physically imposing duos in professional wrestling history, Earthquake (John Tenta), and Typhoon (Fred Ottman), known together as The, will enter the #WWEHOF as members of the Class of!MORE INFO: pic.twitter.