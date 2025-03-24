WWE | I Natural Disasters entrano nella WWE Hall of Fame 2025
La WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 è diventata ancora più imponente, nel vero senso della parola. Poche ore fa, la WWE ha ufficialmente annunciato che The Natural Disasters (Earthquake e Typhoon) entreranno nella Hall of Fame durante il WrestleMania Weekend a Las Vegas:“ BREAKING NEWS Uno dei team più imponenti nella storia del wrestling professionistico, Earthquake (John Tenta) e Typhoon (Fred Ottman), meglio conosciuti come The Natural Disasters, entreranno nella WWE Hall of Fame come membri della Class of 2025! #WWEHOF”BREAKING NEWS: One of the most physically imposing duos in professional wrestling history, Earthquake (John Tenta), and Typhoon (Fred Ottman), known together as The Natural Disasters, will enter the #WWEHOF as members of the Class of 2025!MORE INFO: pic.twitter.
Leggi su Zonawrestling.net
Zonawrestling.net - WWE: I Natural Disasters entrano nella WWE Hall of Fame 2025
- WWE: Annunciati due nuovi membri della Hall of Fame 2025
- WWE: Annunciati due nuovi membri della Hall of Fame 2025 - The Natural Disasters entrano ufficialmente a fare parte della classe 2025 della Hall of Fame Il WWE Universe era ansioso di sapere quali altri membri sarebbero stati annunciati e, poco fa, è stato ... (spaziowrestling.it)
- WWE: Typhoon conferma, i Natural Disasters nella Hall of Fame - La classe 2025 della Hall of Fame della WWE sta prendendo sempre più forma ... Ma non saranno gli unici. I Natural Disasters nella HoF Confermate le indiscrezioni dei giorni scorsi: anche i Natural ... (zonawrestling.net)
- WWE Tag Team The Natural Disasters Set for 2025 Hall of Fame: Report - The Natural Disasters, a dominant tag team from the 1990s known for their sheer size and power, are set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025, according to a report from WrestleVotes. (msn.com)
Video WWE Natural