Zonawrestling.net - VIDEO: Chris Bey appare alla fine dello show Mecca X: Beynefit For Bey e cammina con le proprie gambe

Leggi su Zonawrestling.net

Durante la notte di Domenica 23 Marzo la FSW ha organizzato loFor Bey, per raccogliere ulteriori fondi da devolverecausa diBey; lottatore TNA che ad Ottobre è stato vittima di un brutto infortunio al collo che lo ha quasi paralizzato.Allohanno partecipato molti wrestlers TNA, ma anche nomi AEW, come Ricochet ed anche la star WWE Karrion Kross.ABey è apparso sullo stage visibilmente emozionato e si è diretto da solo sulle suefino al ring, dove ha abbracciato proprio Kross e Hammerstone al termine del loro incontro.BEY HAS MADE AN APPEARANCE AT FSW TONIGHT AND TOOK HIS FIRST STEPS BACK INTO A PRO-WRESTLING RING!!! pic.twitter.com/TyRPuTzuue— ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) March 24, 2025 Salito sul ring, ha chiamato il suo tag team partner Ace Austin e insieme a lui ha ringraziato il pubblico presente.