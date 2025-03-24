VIDEO | Chris Bey appare alla fine dello show Mecca X | Benefit For Bey e cammina con le proprie gambe
Durante la notte di Domenica 23 Marzo la FSW ha organizzato lo show Mecca X Benefit For Bey, per raccogliere ulteriori fondi da devolvere alla causa di Chris Bey; lottatore TNA che ad Ottobre è stato vittima di un brutto infortunio al collo che lo ha quasi paralizzato.Allo show hanno partecipato molti wrestlers TNA, ma anche nomi AEW, come Ricochet ed anche la star WWE Karrion Kross.A fine show Bey è apparso sullo stage visibilmente emozionato e si è diretto da solo sulle sue gambe fino al ring, dove ha abbracciato proprio Kross e Hammerstone al termine del loro incontro.Chris BEY HAS MADE AN APPEARANCE AT FSW TONIGHT AND TOOK HIS FIRST STEPS BACK INTO A PRO-WRESTLING RING!!! pic.twitter.com/TyRPuTzuue— ?????? (@WrestlingCovers) March 24, 2025 Salito sul ring, ha chiamato il suo tag team partner Ace Austin e insieme a lui ha ringraziato il pubblico presente.
