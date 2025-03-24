Zonawrestling.net - RISULTATI: FSW Mecca X: Beynefit For Bey

Nella notte di Domenica 23 Marzo la Future Stars Of Wrestling ha mandato in onda lo showX: Benyefit For Bey per aiutare la raccolta fondi di Chris Bey.Allo show oltre ai talenti TNA, hanno partecipato anche Ricochet e Karrion Kross; era stato annunciato anche Swerve Strickland in un match, ma un suo piccolo infortunio ha cambiato le carte in tavola e la sua presenza ha portato ad un piccolo promo.BEYttle Royal: Jeaux Braxton vince eliminando per ultimo AJ FrancisFSW Heavyweight Championship: Danny Limelight (c) sconfigge G-Sharpe, Kenny King, Frankie Kazarian e Ice WilliamsFour Corners Tag Team Match: The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) sconfiggono Makeshift Chemistry (AJ Aven & Fox Valentine), The Unguided (Damian Drake & Matt Vandagriff) e Lights Camera Faction (Frescomatic & Watson)FSW Women’s Championship: Gypsy Mac (c) sconfigge Katie Forbes (w/ RVD)Rhyno, Jai Vidal e Bodhi Young Prodigy sconfiggono Alex Zayne, Ariya Daivari e Nino Black (w/ MK Bandit)Ricochet sconfigge Rich SwannBrittnie Brooks sconfigge Jada Stone, Brooke Havok e MazzeratiAce Austin sconfigge Lio Rush and Johnny TVKarrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) sconfigge HammerstoneLo show svoltosi a Las Vegas, è disponibile su Triller TV.