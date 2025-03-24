Post-punk emo e shoegaze | il Bleech Festival scalda i motori con due band piacentine
Sabato 29 marzo, il Circolo No Fun di Cadeo ospiterà una serata imperdibile, prima tappa di una serie di eventi di anteprima della 9° edizione di Bleech Festival. Sul palco due band piacentine che stanno suonando nei migliori club indipendenti italiani, che rappresentano il meglio della scena.
Leggi su Ilpiacenza.it
Ilpiacenza.it - Post-punk, emo e shoegaze: il Bleech Festival scalda i motori con due band piacentine
- Bleech Festival Preview: Le Sacerdotesse dell’Isola del Piacere-Lamoureux
- Cabrera: "Restare intatti" recensione
- Casx: Bombe è la nuova canzone
- Been Stellar - Scream From New York, NY
- The Bawl Slant – Stitches
- Your Perfect Hands and My Repeated Words, l'emo-gaze in formato coming of age di Sadness.
- Dal punk al grande jazz, che energia - Ad affiancarli i piacentini Lamoureux, in bilico tra shoegaze, post-punk, dream-pop ed emo, con un’esplicita nostalgia degli anni ‘80 e ‘90, e i milanesi Brina, che si muovono pure loro tra ... (msn.com)
- Shanghai Soundscapes: A Weekend of Shoegaze, Emo, Punk & Metal Mayhem (3.7-3.9) - Shanghai’s live music scene is turning up the heat this Women’s Day weekend with a stacked lineup of shoegaze dreamscapes, riotous punk energy ... psychedelic-fueled poetic realism. Meanwhile, emo ... (smartshanghai.com)
- Oversize are fusing shoegaze and emo to expel their grief - and other times with metal or emo. Sometimes, the shoegaze resurgence seems like it’s crowded with American bands. Salisbury quartet Oversize are hoping to refocus attention on the atmospheric ... (nme.com)
Video Post punk