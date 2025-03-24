Mister Movie | Meryl Streep dovrebbe interpretare Lucius Malfoy nella serie di ‘Harry Potter’
La serie TV di Harry Potter, in lavorazione presso HBO, continua a far discutere per il suo nuovo cast. Tra le tante speculazioni sui possibili interpreti dei personaggi più iconici della saga, Jason Isaacs, celebre per il ruolo di Lucius Malfoy nei film originali, ha avanzato una proposta decisamente sorprendente: Meryl Streep.Meryl Streep nei panni di Lucius Malfoy?Intervistato sulla serie reboot, Isaacs ha scherzato (ma non troppo) sulla scelta dell’interprete perfetto per il suo storico personaggio:"Meryl Streep. Può fare qualsiasi cosa, quella donna. Non c'è letteralmente limite a ciò che può fare."Parole che confermano l’ammirazione dell’attore per la leggendaria attrice, nota per la sua versatilità e capacità di trasformarsi in qualsiasi ruolo.Il nuovo Lucius Malfoy: chi potrebbe sostituire Jason Isaacs?Sebbene l’idea di una Lucius Malfoy al femminile sia affascinante, è improbabile che HBO segua questa direzione.
Leggi su Mistermovie.it
