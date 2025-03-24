Mistermovie.it - Mister Movie | Meryl Streep dovrebbe interpretare Lucius Malfoy nella serie di ‘Harry Potter’

LaTV di Harry Potter, in lavorazione presso HBO, continua a far discutere per il suo nuovo cast. Tra le tante speculazioni sui possibili interpreti dei personaggi più iconici della saga, Jason Isaacs, celebre per il ruolo dinei film originali, ha avanzato una proposta decisamente sorprendente:nei panni di?Intervistato sullareboot, Isaacs ha scherzato (ma non troppo) sulla scelta dell’interprete perfetto per il suo storico personaggio:". Può fare qualsiasi cosa, quella donna. Non c'è letteralmente limite a ciò che può fare."Parole che confermano l’ammirazione dell’attore per la leggendaria attrice, nota per la sua versatilità e capacità di trasformarsi in qualsiasi ruolo.Il nuovo: chi potrebbe sostituire Jason Isaacs?Sebbene l’idea di unaal femminile sia affascinante, è improbabile che HBO segua questa direzione.