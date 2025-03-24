Zonawrestling.net - Collision 23.03.2025 Slam Dunk Sunday

Benvenuti all’analisi di, in (non) diretta dal Liberty First Credit Union Arena di Omaha, Nebraska. Una serata che vede i Death Riders difendere i titoli di trios mentre nel main event si sfidano i maestri della lucha libre e delle mosse aeree.Lo show si apre in modo improvviso proprio come avvenuto sabato notte, con l’ingresso dei campioni di trios. Arkady Aura presenta i Death Riders, mentre i loro sfidanti sono già sul ring.AEW Trios Championship: The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, PAC) (c) vs Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin) & AR Fox (3,5 / 5)Match che vede Yuta e Darius iniziare con scambi tecnici. Dopo alcuni cambi, Claudio e Dante si affrontano, con quest’ultimo che tenta una sleeper hold che il campione europeo neutralizza facilmente.