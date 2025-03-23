Spurs Legends-Milan Glorie gol strepitoso di Pirlo su punizione | VIDEO
Il Milan Glorie ha giocato contro le Spurs Legends. In campo per i rossoneri anche Andrea Pirlo: ecco il VIDEO del suo gol straordinario
