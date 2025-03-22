Torna ' Start up creation lab' al via il percorso dedicato ad aspiranti imprenditori
Dopo il successo della prima edizione, Torna ‘Start Up creation Lab’ con workshop pratici, incontri con esperti e mentor, il percorso formativo pensato per studenti, neolaureati e dottorandi che vogliono trasformare un’idea innovativa in un progetto concreto. Le iscrizioni sono ufficialmente.
Leggi su Ferraratoday.it
Ferraratoday.it - Torna 'Start up creation lab', al via il percorso dedicato ad aspiranti imprenditori
- Torna 'Start up creation lab', al via il percorso dedicato ad aspiranti imprenditori
- TORNA START UP CREATION LAB: AL VIA LA SECONDA EDIZIONE DEL PERCORSO PER ASPIRANTI IMPRENDITORI
- AL LABORATORIO APERTO LE IDEE SI TRASFORMANO IN START-UP
- Lagazuoi Winning Ideas Mountain Awards, startup di montagna cercasi
- Philip Morris, 178 startup per la call "Design the Sustainable Future of Manufacturing"
- Tutto sulla Privacy by design per le startup digitali. Guida rapida per garantire la conformità al GDPR
- TORNA START UP CREATION LAB: AL VIA LA SECONDA EDIZIONE DEL PERCORSO PER ASPIRANTI IMPRENDITORI - Ferrara, 21 mar - Dopo il successo della prima edizione, torna Start Up Creation Lab con workshop pratici, incontri con esperti e mentor, il percorso formativo pensato per studenti, neolaureati e ... (cronacacomune.it)
Video Torna Start