Red Devils Open Talks per Tyler Dibline

Riportiamo fedelmente a voi lettori poco avvezzi con la lingua inglese l’articolo apparso poco fa da un sito inglese. Se volete cimentarvi con la lettura in lingua originale trovate il link alla fine dell’articolo.Secondo quanto riferito, il Manchester United ha iniziato le discussioni con Southampton mentre lavorano per assicurarsi un accordo per il giovanedi alto livelloDibling quest’estate.L’Inghilterra International di 19 anni ha goduto di una stagione innovativa a St Mary’s, attirando l’attenzione con le sue esibizioni e attirando interesse da diversi club della Premier League.Si pensa che il West Ham stia preparando un’offerta per Dibling, mentre il Tottenham è anche entusiasta di firmare il talentuoso centrocampista. Tuttavia, GiveMesport afferma che lo United ha ora fatto la loro mossa, aprendo i colloqui con Southampton mentre cercano di finalizzare un accordo.