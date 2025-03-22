LIVE Biathlon Inseguimento femminile Oslo 2025 in DIRETTA | Jeanmonnot in fuga! Preuss rischia Comola in rimonta
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVELA DIRETTA LIVE DELL’Inseguimento MASCHILE DI Biathlon DALLE 13.4516.10. All’uscita dal poligono Jeanmonnot, a 30? Benmed, a 37? Gasparin, a 42? Lien, a 45? Simon, a 46? Knotten, Minkkinen, Erdal, E. Oeberg, Preuss. Hauser16.09: Comola non sbaglia! E’ 14ma16.08: Non sbaglia Jeanmonnot! Due errori per Preuss e Simon16.07: Terzo poligono16.06: Al km 5.3 Preuss, Jeanmonnot, Simon davanti, a 16? Lien, a 31? Haecki-Gross, a 34? Gasparin, a 37? Bened, a 41? Batovska-Fialkova. 20ma Comola a 55?16.05: Al km 4.6 Preuss, Jeanmonnot, Simon davanti, a 16? Lien, a 34? Gasparin, Haecki-Gross, a 38? Bened, a 44? Batovska-Fialkova16.04: All’uscita dal poligono: Preuss, Jeanmonnot, Simon, a 20? Lien, a 32? Gasparin, a 34? Haecki-Gross, a 38? Bened16.03: Ancora zero per Comola che è 19ma16.
Leggi su Oasport.it
Oasport.it - LIVE Biathlon, Inseguimento femminile Oslo 2025 in DIRETTA: Jeanmonnot in fuga! Preuss rischia, Comola in rimonta
- Preuss è medaglia d'oro nell'Inseguimento, Carrara ottava: rivivi il LIVE
- Carrara è quinta, Braisaz si prende l'oro: rivivi il LIVE della Sprint
- LIVE Biathlon, Inseguimento maschile Oslo 2025 in DIRETTA: Laegreid vince e conquista la Coppa del Mondo, Giacomel perde il podio in volata
- Olimpiadi invernali, Biathlon - LIVE! Inseguimento femminile: Roeiseland vince l'oro, Dorothea Wierer 6a
- LIVE Biathlon, Inseguimento femminile Oslo 2025 in DIRETTA: Preuss e Jeanmonnot alla resa dei conti
- LIVE Biathlon Inseguimento femminile Oslo 2025 in DIRETTA | Preuss e Jeanmonnot alla resa dei conti
- LIVE Biathlon, Inseguimento femminile Oslo 2025 in DIRETTA: Preuss e Jeanmonnot al penultimo assalto - CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Buongiorno amici di OA Sport e benvenuti alla DIRETTA LIVE della prova a inseguimento femminile di 10km da ... (oasport.it)
- LIVE Biathlon, Inseguimento femminile Nove Mesto 2025 in DIRETTA: vince Simon, risorge Hanna Öberg. Wierer in premiazione! - CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELL'INSEGUIMENTO MASCHILE DI BIATHLON Si chiude qui la DIRETTA LIVE dell'inseguimento femminile ... (oasport.it)
- LIVE Biathlon, Inseguimento femminile Mondiali 2025 in DIRETTA: Carrara ottava con cinque errori, trionfa la tedesca Preuss - CLICCA PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DELL’INSEGUIMENTO MASCHILE DEI MONDIALI DI BIATHLON DALLE 15. ... 23 febbraio con l'Individuale femminile: la sesta gara del programma ... (informazione.it)
Video LIVE Biathlon