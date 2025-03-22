Lewis-Skelly Gold lancia il regno di Tuchel da Brilliant Bellingham Pass

Leggi su Justcalcio.com

Mylesaveva bisogno di 20 minuti del suo debutto in Inghilterra per raggiungere il primo gol deldel manager Thomase aprire le marcature contro l'Albania allo stadio di Wembley.Ilfilettato dell'attaccante del Real Madrid Judeha inviato il terzino dell'Arsenaldi 18 anni attraverso all'interno della scatola, tagliando tre difensori in visita e permettendo al destinatario di trattenere Jasir Asani e freddamente."È così che hai battuto un blocco basso: giochi una palla brillante", ha detto l'ex difensore dei tre Lions Lee Dixon a ITV Football."Basta guardare– È pronto per partire. Si sporge ad Asani – "togliti di mezzo". Una corsa fantastica e una palla brillante. È una grande serata per lui, ma la compostezza e il traguardo – ha un grande futuro.