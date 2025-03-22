Lewis-Skelly Gold lancia il regno di Tuchel da Brilliant Bellingham Pass
2025-03-21 22:35:00 Il web non parla d’altro:Myles Lewis-Skelly aveva bisogno di 20 minuti del suo debutto in Inghilterra per raggiungere il primo gol del regno del manager Thomas Tuchel e aprire le marcature contro l’Albania allo stadio di Wembley.Il Pass filettato dell’attaccante del Real Madrid Jude Bellingham ha inviato il terzino dell’Arsenal Lewis-Skelly di 18 anni attraverso all’interno della scatola, tagliando tre difensori in visita e permettendo al destinatario di trattenere Jasir Asani e freddamente.“È così che hai battuto un blocco basso: giochi una palla brillante”, ha detto l’ex difensore dei tre Lions Lee Dixon a ITV Football.“Basta guardare Lewis-Skelly – È pronto per partire. Si sporge ad Asani – “togliti di mezzo”. Una corsa fantastica e una palla brillante. È una grande serata per lui, ma la compostezza e il traguardo – ha un grande futuro.Leggi su Justcalcio.com
