Il Newcastle United e l’urlo della Toon Army

Roma, 22 mar – Dal 1955 ilnon alzava un trofeo nazionale. Quindi potete ben immaginare cosa abbia significato per i suoi tifosi la conquista domenica a Wembley, ai danni del super favorito Liverpool,League Cup inglese. Sì, perchéè una città che vive totalmente e profondamente per il calcio, vissuto in maniera quasi maniacale. Sfatiamo subito ogni mito: non stiamo certo parlando di una favola, in quanto la società è di proprietà dal 2021 del consorzio PIF. Vale a dire il fondo sovrano dell’Arabia Saudita, ma qui cercherò di spiegare cosa rappresenti per questa comunità il club bianconero.La città meno inglese di tutteupon Tyne (dal fiume su cui sorge) è forse la città meno inglese di tutte. Siamo infatti al confine con il Vallo di Adriano che segna il confine con la Scozia.