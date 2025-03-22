ICW | Info & Card finale WrestleRama 2025
Le Info e la Card finale di WrestleRama 2025, prossimo Show della ICW, in programma questo Sabato ad Assago (MI):ICW WrestleRama 2025Sabato 22 Marzo – Assago (MI)MC” Sport Village – via Giuseppe Di Vittorio 4Inizio ore 20.30 – Biglietti Online QUITriple Treat Match for Titolo Femminile ICWEden (c) vs Irene Vs Queen MayaTitolo Pesi Leggeri ICWNick Freddi (c) Vs Mariosoft3-Way Tag Team Match for Titoli di Coppia ICWReed Family (Mark Reed &; Machete) (c) Vs La Cura (Smiley Vegas &; Sirio) vs Alex Flow &; PedroFatal 4 Way MatchMirko Mori Vs Dennis Vs Andy Manero Vs Luca BjornTag Team MatchDouble Speed (Spencer &; Zoom) Vs Mr.Excellent &; Gabriel GripNico Inverardi Vs El Ghepardero EspecialGoro Vs Nick Pain
