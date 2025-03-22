Amica.it - Heckfield Place: c’è una spa molto botanica a un’ora da Londra

NON CHIAMATELA Spa: The Bothy, 5mila metri quadrati di benessere nel parco di 168 ettari di, ex residenza nobiliare e oggi country house hotel a un’ora da, evoca gli antichi shelter, i cosiddetti luoghi di riparo. Ancora oggi ospita il suo (XVIII secolo): in mattoncini, è stato convertito in boutique per oggetti e prodotti naturali firmati Wildsmith. Intorno, vi hanno costruito due piani per rituali dall’approccio olistico.: la spa a un’ora daCourtesy Press OfficeIn loco, spiccano The Waters, la piscina di 18 metri purificata dai raggi Uv e da uno ionizzatore in rame, la lunga scala a spirale che ricorda la molecola del Dna e conduce alle sei cabine in legno per i trattamenti, alla sauna con vista sulle querce, all’area relax in stile nordico con tanto di biblioteca, alle sale per yoga e Pilates.