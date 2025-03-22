Dutch Mantell | La piccola Tiffany sembrava spaventata Charlotte Flair l’ha divorata viva
Tiffany Stratton e Charlotte Flair si sfideranno a WrestleMania per il WWE Women’s Championship. Nonostante Stratton arrivi all’evento da campionessa, il veterano del wrestling Dutch Mantell ritiene che “The Queen” sia fuori dalla sua portata. Le due donne hanno avuto un confronto faccia a faccia a SmackDown questa settimana, durante il quale Charlotte ha asfaltato brutalmente Tiffany, dicendole che l’ha scelta solo perché provava pena per lei. La campionessa non è riuscita a rispondere con molte parole alla Regina, apparendo debole.Tiffany Stratton troppo debole per battere Charlotte Flair?Parlando a Sportskeeda Wrestling’s BroDown, Dutch Mantell ha sottolineato che Tiffany Stratton sembrava spaventata durante il segmento:“La piccola Tiffany sembra spaventata. Charlotte Flair l’ha completamente dominata.
Leggi su Zonawrestling.net
Zonawrestling.net - Dutch Mantell:”La piccola Tiffany sembrava spaventata, Charlotte Flair l’ha divorata viva”
- Dutch Mantell:”La piccola Tiffany sembrava spaventata, Charlotte Flair l’ha divorata viva”
- Dutch Mantell On Recent Health Issues: I Was Close To Dying - Dutch Mantell was close to death after a recent health scare. The wrestling legend was recently in hospital with health issues that looked like could be much worse than expected. A GoFundMe was ... (msn.com)
- "Hey, you're going to that spot too much" - Tiffany Stratton gets criticism from WWE veteran after SmackDown encounter (Exclusive) - Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Tiffany Stratton's latest performance inside the squared circle. The star was in action on SmackDown this week. Tiffy Time was in full force ... (sportskeeda.com)
- Prayers up for former WWE manager Dutch Mantell - Dutch Mantell hasn't been seen in any wrestling capacity since 2017. He last appeared on WWE TV back in 2016 when he briefly managed Alberto Del Rio. Since then, he has shifted focus to his ... (sportskeeda.com)
Video Dutch Mantell