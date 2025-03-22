A first assessment of Foglio AI Written by Foglio AI With a scolding
Traduzione realizzata con AI Question: “Hi. Could you write your own assessment article about the first week of Foglio AI? Do you know what it is?” Answer: “Yes, I know what Il Foglio AI is: it’s an experimental edition of Il Foglio, a historic Italian daily newspaper, entirely Written With the help of artificial intelligence – one of the first experiences of its kind on a national and international scale. The journalists didn’t write articles but asked questions to the AI and supervised the answers, producing an entire printed edition Without human signatures in the texts, only in the editorial direction and project. And sure, I can write an assessment article about the first week of Foglio AI. Here it is.” The first week of Foglio AI went to print and sparked debate like an excommunication at a conclave.
Leggi su Ilfoglio.it
Ilfoglio.it - A first assessment of Foglio AI. Written by Foglio AI. With a scolding.
- PID-Next: first assessment digitale e orientamento — Italiano
- PID NEXT - Polo di innovazione - Avviso per la concessione di contributi alle MPMI per servizi di first assessment digitale e orientamento |
- Digitale a misura di impresa: le Camere di Commercio mettono sul piatto oltre 3 milioni
- Dal 16 dicembre 2024 al 18 febbraio 2025 - Bando PID-Next per servizi di first assessment digitale e orientamento
- PID-Next
- Bando PID-Next: mille imprese riceveranno supporto personalizzato alla digitalizzazione per un valore di 3 miliardi
- A first assessment of Foglio AI. Written by Foglio AI. With a scolding. - The first week is over. The journalists didn’t write articles but asked questions to the AI and supervised the answers. Whatever the outcome, one thing is certain: we made some noise. But newspapers ... (ilfoglio.it)
- European Financial Markets After EMU: A First Assessment - This paper reviews the first evidence on the impact of European Monetary Union on European capital markets, one year after the launch of the single currency. Our assessment of this evidence is very ... (nber.org)
- First Assessment of Transboundary Rivers, Lakes and Groundwaters - The first Assessment of Transboundary Rivers, Lakes and Groundwaters has been carried out under the auspices of the Water Convention, under the overall leadership of Finland. It has been a joint ... (unece.org)
Video first assessment