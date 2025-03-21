TNA | Nic e Ryan Nemeth rompono il silenzio ecco perché hanno tradito Matt Hardy a TNA Sacrifice
?L’episodio di iMPACT della scorsa notte, ha visto Nic e Ryan Nemeth affrontare il pubblico per spiegare il loro sorprendente tradimento ai danni di Matt Hardy avvenuto a TNA Sacrifice. Ryan Nemeth ha introdotto suo fratello maggiore, definendolo il miglior wrestler al mondo. Nic Nemeth, accolto da una forte disapprovazione del pubblico di El Paso, ha dichiarato di essere il principale artefice del successo della TNA nell’ultimo anno, accusando gli Hardys di essersi presi tutto il merito. Ha inoltre affermato che Matt Hardy ha tentato di creare divisioni tra lui e suo fratello, ma che lui e Ryan rappresentano il miglior tag team di fratelli nella storia del pro wrestling. ?What has gotten into @NicTNemeth!?Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: pic.twitter.com/Pb4OqJZ45o— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 21, 2025 Leon Slater è intervenuto per difendere gli Hardys.
