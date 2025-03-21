Zonawrestling.net - TNA: Joe Hendry ed Elijah dominano The System, inizia una nuova era a iMPACT

Leggi su Zonawrestling.net

?Durante l’episodio di TNAdel 20 marzo, si è svolto un atteso match di coppia che ha visto il campione mondiale TNA, Joefare squadra con il recente acquistoper affrontare i The.La rivalità tra queste fazioni erata il 20 febbraio scorso, quandostava tenendo un concerto sul ring ed è stato interrotto dai Colóns (Eddie e Orlando Colón). In quell’occasione,ha debuttato in TNA salvandodall’attacco dei Colóns. Successivamente, i Colóns si sono uniti ai The, intensificando la faida coned..@joeand @Iamteam up to take on @MyersWrestling and @TheEddieEdwards in our #TNAMain Event! Watch on TNA+: pic.twitter.com/A3cUXZmerz— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 21, 2025 Il match ha avuto inizio concontro Myers, doveha mostrato la sua superiorità fisica con una potente Powerslam rotante.