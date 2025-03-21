TNA | Joe Hendry ed Elijah dominano The System inizia una nuova era a iMPACT
?Durante l’episodio di TNA iMPACT del 20 marzo, si è svolto un atteso match di coppia che ha visto il campione mondiale TNA, Joe Hendry fare squadra con il recente acquisto Elijah per affrontare i The System.La rivalità tra queste fazioni era iniziata il 20 febbraio scorso, quando Hendry stava tenendo un concerto sul ring ed è stato interrotto dai Colóns (Eddie e Orlando Colón). In quell’occasione, Elijah ha debuttato in TNA salvando Hendry dall’attacco dei Colóns. Successivamente, i Colóns si sono uniti ai The System, intensificando la faida con Hendry ed Elijah..@joeHendry and @IamElijah team up to take on @MyersWrestling and @TheEddieEdwards in our #TNAiMPACT Main Event! Watch on TNA+: pic.twitter.com/A3cUXZmerz— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 21, 2025 Il match ha avuto inizio con Hendry contro Myers, dove Hendry ha mostrato la sua superiorità fisica con una potente Powerslam rotante.
Leggi su Zonawrestling.net
Zonawrestling.net - TNA: Joe Hendry ed Elijah dominano The System, inizia una nuova era a iMPACT
- TNA Wrestling, Joe Hendry: "Punto al titolo massimo della compagnia"
- Joe Hendry allontana le voci della WWE: "Sono concentrato solo sulla TNA, sono il campione!"
- Joe Hendry: sarà davvero WWE in futuro? La sua risposta ai fan TNA
- Joe Hendry: "Vorrei un DLC TNA in WWE 2K25"
- WWE/TNA: Joe Hendry non perde tempo e sfida John Cena
- Joe Hendry: "Alla Royal Rumble ho avuto delle belle chiacchierate con i grandi nomi WWE"
- Joe Hendry To Team With Elijah, Matt Hardy, And Two Mystery Partners At TNA Sacrifice - A ten-man tag team bout is official for TNA Sacrifice on March 14. The February 27th episode of TNA iMPACT! closed with Joe Hendry and Elijah making the save for the Hardy Boys (Matt Hardy & Jeff ... (fightful.com)
- TNA's Joe Hendry: Age, Height, Relationship Status & More - For the first time since Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, and their gaggle of outcasts left their fingerprints all over the Impact Zone, TNA Wrestling is ablaze with anticipation - and Joe Hendry is at its ... (thesportster.com)
- TNA Wrestling’s Joe Hendry believes in himself - “I Believe in Joe Hendry,” became a viral sensation, reaching the top 10 of streaming charts in five countries, including the U.S. (Courtesy of TNA) The 36-year-old said professional wrestling ... (orlandosentinel.com)
Video TNA Joe