James Bond | Amy Pascal e David Heyman potrebbero gestire il franchise per Amazon

James Bond: Amy Pascal e David Heyman potrebbero gestire il franchise per AmazonAmy Pascal e David Heyman potrebbero essere arruolati per aiutare gli Amazon MGM Studios a supervisionare il franchise di James Bond, come ha confermato Variety. I due sono descritti come “in trattativa”. Tuttavia, non sarà possibile firmare alcun accordo fino a quando lo streamer non avrà perfezionato il patto per l’acquisto del controllo creativo da Barbara Broccoli e Michael G. Wilson, i produttori la cui famiglia ha supervisionato tutto ciò che riguarda 007 per decenni.Amy Pascal, ex capo della Sony, si è reinventata come uno dei produttori di maggior successo del settore da quando ha lasciato quell’incarico nel 2015. Oltre a produrre il franchise di “Spider-Man”, ha partecipato a successi di critica come “Challengers” e “Piccole donne”.Leggi su Cinefilos.it
