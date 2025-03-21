Disperse le proteste anti-Bibi Gaza 200 bimbi uccisi in 72 ore
Cannoni ad acqua, spray urticante, liquido chimico maleodorante, barricate: migliaia di israeliani in marcia verso la residenza gerusalemita di Benjamin Netanyahu sono stati dispersi con i metodi che finora nella . Disperse le proteste anti-Bibi. Gaza, 200 bimbi uccisi in 72 ore il manifesto.
