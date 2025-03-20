Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Money in the Bank 2025 approderà a Los Angeles

Da anni ormaiin theha raggiunto uno status come PLE alla pari dei big 4: uno dei gimmick più di successo degli ultimi 20-25 anni, apprezzatissimo dai fan, dal 2010 ha il suo pay-per-view dedicato e soprattutto negli ultimi anni è diventato uno degli eventi più visti e apprezzati dai fan. E a poco meno di un mese da WrestleMania, sembra prossimo l’annuncio per l’edizione.Prima volta in California?Secondo quanto riportato da WrestleVotes Radio all’interno del Backstage Pass di Sportskeeda su Patreon, la WWE avrebbe deciso la location dell’edizionedi MITB: l’evento dovrebbe tenersi a Los, all’Intuit Dome, la stessa arena in cui si è tenuto l’episodio del debutto di RAW su Netflix. Si tratterebbe della prima volta diin thein California, nei 16 anni di vita dell’evento.