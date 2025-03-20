Game-experience.it - The Last of Us Parte 2 Remastered, Sony svela le specifiche PC e tante novità per Senza Ritorno

L’attesa è quasi finita: Theof Usdebutta su PC il 3 aprile, portando con sé una serie di miglioramenti tecnici e nuovi contenuti per la modalità roguelike. Naughty Dog, in collaborazione con Nixxes Software e Iron Galaxy, ha lavorato per ottimizzare l’esperienza su computer, garantendo un comparto tecnico all’avanguardia e un gameplay ancora più fluido.hato sul PlayStation Blog che la versione PC includerà tutte le migliorie della remaster per PS5, con il supporto a tecnologie avanzate come DLSS 3 Super Resolution, AMD FSR 3.1 e 4, DirectStorage e un’ampia gamma di opzioni grafiche regolabili. Gli utenti potranno giocare in 4K con supporto per monitor ultrawide fino a 48:9 e sfruttare il frame rate sbloccato. Saranno disponibili controlli personalizzabili con tastiera e mouse, inclusa la possibilità di combinare input da controller e tastiera, oltre al pieno supporto per il DualSense con back aptico.