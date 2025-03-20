The Four Seasons | Data e primo trailer della nuova serie Netflix con Tina Fey e Steve Carell
La comedy è basata sul film intitolato proprio Four Seasons (Le quattro stagioni), del 1981, e vanta un cast stellare che include anche Will Forte, Colman Domingo, Kerri Kenney-Silver e Erika Henningsen.
