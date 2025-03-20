Sri Lanka Festival 2025
La comunità italiana di Sri Lanka torna a celebrare con lo Sri Lanka Festival 2025 i valori e le tradizioni della propria cultura millenaria e ricca di fascino.Il Gala Final, organizzato da Shakthi Eventi con il patrocinio della Pro Loco del IX Municipio di Roma, andrà in scena domenica 23.
Leggi su Romatoday.it
Romatoday.it - Sri Lanka Festival 2025
- Sri Lanka Festival 2025
- Campo di Volontariato al Sri Lankan per l organizzazione del New Year Festival 2025
- Le comunità catanesi di Sri Lanka e Mauritius offrono acqua ai devoti di Sant'Agata | Video
- Poson Poya 2025 a Sri Lanka
- Esala Perahera di Kandy: il festival buddhista più spettacolare dello Sri Lanka
- Capodanno 2025, i festeggiamenti e le celebrazioni nel mondo. FOTO
- “People’s Festival”: Celebrating Sri Lanka’s vibrant diversity - A vision for unity and celebration Sri Lanka is a nation blessed with a rich tapestry of cultures, ethnicities, religions, and traditions. This diversity is a source of strength and beauty, yet its ... (ft.lk)
- SLIMFA to host Sri Lanka’s first ever Media Festival from 25-26 April - The Sri Lanka-India Media Friendship Association (SLIMFA) is set to host Sri Lanka’s first ever Media Festival on 25 and 26 April at Taj Samudra Colombo, marking a significant milestone in advancing ... (ft.lk)
- Katchatheevu Island: A Harmonious Haven for St. Anthony Festival - Katchatheevu Island's St. Anthony Church hosted its annual festival with participants from India and Sri Lanka. The two-day event saw over 3,400 pilgrims engaging in religious rites. The Indian Coast ... (devdiscourse.com)
Video Sri Lanka