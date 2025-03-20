NJPW | David Finlay vince la New Japan Cup e sfiderà Hirooki Goto a Sakura Genesis
La New Japan Pro Wrestling ha incoronato il vincitore della New Japan Cup 2025. David Finlay ha trionfato nel torneo e ora si prepara a sfidare Hirooki Goto per l’IWGP World Heavyweight Championship nel main event di Sakura Genesis.David Finlay trionfa nella finale contro Shota UminoGiovedì, all’Aore Nagaoka di Niigata in Giappone, David Finlay ha sconfitto Shota Umino nella finale della New Japan Cup 2025, aggiudicandosi il prestigioso torneo per la prima volta nella sua carriera. Il match à stato molto intenso combattuto fino alla fine. Questa vittoria garantisce a Finlay l’opportunità di competere per l’IWGP World Heavyweight Championship contro Hirooki Goto nel main event di Sakura Genesis, che si terrà sabato 5 aprile.Nel corso del torneo, il trentunenne Finlay ha superato avversari del calibro di EVIL, Yuya Uemura, Zack Sabre Jr.
