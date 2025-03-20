Zonawrestling.net - NJPW: David Finlay vince la New Japan Cup e sfiderà Hirooki Goto a Sakura Genesis

La NewPro Wrestling ha incoronato il vincitore della NewCup 2025.ha trionfato nel torneo e ora si prepara a sfidareper l’IWGP World Heavyweight Championship nel main event ditrionfa nella finale contro Shota UminoGiovedì, all’Aore Nagaoka di Niigata in Giappone,ha sconfitto Shota Umino nella finale della NewCup 2025, aggiudicandosi il prestigioso torneo per la prima volta nella sua carriera. Il match à stato molto intenso combattuto fino alla fine. Questa vittoria garantisce al’opportunità di competere per l’IWGP World Heavyweight Championship contronel main event di, che si terrà sabato 5 aprile.Nel corso del torneo, il trentunenneha superato avversari del calibro di EVIL, Yuya Uemura, Zack Sabre Jr.