GCW WWE | Pete Dunne lotterà a Bloodsport XIII

Un nuovo nome WWE debutterà in GCW quest’anno, si tratta del “Bruiserwheigt”.Il wrestler inglese parteciperà al Josh Barnett’sil 17 Aprile al The Pearl at the The Palms di Las Vegas, in pieno WrestleMania weekend.A dare la notizia lo stesso Josh Barnett.A "Strong Style" Englishman, from the tough, industrial city of Birmingham.He has no problem trading blows or submission holds – wherever the fight goes, this "Bruiserweight" wrestler is up for it.is coming to Josh Barnett's:.Ticket link in the. pic.twitter.com/UFLdJK6ISs— ??? ????????? (@JoshLBarnett) March 19, 2025è un evento particolare della GCW, i ring infatti non hanno le corde e i wrestlers possono vincere soltanto per KO, sottomissione o decisione dell’arbitro.