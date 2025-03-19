The Narrow Road to the Deep North | Jacob Elordi è un eroe riluttante nella nuova serie sulla Seconda Guerra Mondiale
The Narrow Road to the Deep North: Jacob Elordi è un eroe riluttante nella nuova serie sulla Seconda Guerra MondialeIl trailer di The Narrow Road to the Deep North rivela Jacob Elordi nei panni di un eroe riluttante in una serie sulla Seconda Guerra Mondiale con un punteggio del 100% su Rotten Tomatoes. Basata sul romanzo di Richard Flanagan, vincitore del Booker Prize, la miniserie in arrivo su Prime Video ha come protagonista Jacob Elordi nei panni di un medico australiano e prigioniero di Guerra che in seguito diventerà un venerato chirurgo e un eroe di Guerra riluttante. La serie è interpretata anche da Odessa Young, Ciarán Hinds, Olivia DeJonge, Heather Mitchell, Thomas Weatherall, Show Kasamatsu, Simon Baker e Masa Yamaguchi.Ora, Prime Video ha rilasciato il primo trailer ufficiale di The Narrow Road to the Deep North.Leggi su Cinefilos.it
