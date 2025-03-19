Star Trek | Strange New Worlds la produzione della stagione 4 è già iniziata
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, la produzione della stagione 4 è già iniziataLa produzione della stagione 4 di Star Trek: Strange New Worlds è ufficialmente in corso mentre i fan attendono ancora la stagione 3, che dovrebbe debuttare quest’anno. Per più di un anno, i fan di Star Trek hanno atteso pazientemente il ritorno di Strange New Worlds per una risoluzione del finale cliffhanger della stagione 2. Mentre la terza stagione della serie di successo è finalmente pronta per debuttare quest’anno, CBS Studios e Paramount non stanno perdendo tempo per dare il via alla stagione 4.All’inizio di questo mese, è stato annunciato che la produzione della stagione 4 di Star Trek: Strange New Worlds è ufficialmente in corso. L’annuncio è stato accompagnato da una foto dal set con Ethan Peck (Spock), Celia Rose Gooding (Uhura) e Anson Mount (Capitano Christopher Pike).Leggi su Cinefilos.it
- Jonathan Frakes su Strange New Worlds: "Amata quanto Next Generation per un motivo"
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Un’Odissea Spaziale in Attesa del Blu-ray
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, il teaser della terza stagione
- Strange New Worlds: scoprite dove seguire in Italia la nuova serie del 2025
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Una clip in anteprima della terza stagione
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, una battaglia tra astronavi in una nuova scena della terza stagione!
- Punch it! 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 4 starts filming before Season 3 even airs - Strange New Worlds" is now officially the flagship darling of Paramount's "Star Trek" empire and we couldn’t be happier! Last week it was announced that prior to the 10-episode Season 3 launching on ... (space.com)
- STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS Season 4 Has Already Begun Production - Strange New Worlds is officially underway while fans still await Season 3 which is expected to debut sometime this year. (comicbookmovie.com)
- Star Trek: Red Shirts, Strange New Worlds & Voyager Comics From IDW - Last week, Bleeding Cool scooped the news about a new IDW comic book series Star Trek: Red Shirts #1 written by Christopher Cantwell in July. And now that series has been confirmed, as well as two ... (bleedingcool.com)
Video Star Trek