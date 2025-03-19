Ilgiornaleditalia.it - Il wrestler Vince Steele morto per infarto a 39 anni sul ring durante un match, pesava 209 kg ed era soprannominato "The Jurassic Juggernaut" - VIDEO

Leggi su Ilgiornaleditalia.it

era unindipendente. Non era legato a contratti di esclusiva con un’organizzazione specifica. In passato aveva lottato nella Coastal Championship Wrestling (CCW) in Florida Il wrestkera 39a causa di unsulun. Era sopranno