Il wrestler Vince Steele morto per infarto a 39 anni sul ring durante un match pesava 209 kg ed era soprannominato The Jurassic Juggernaut - VIDEO
Steele era un wrestler indipendente. Non era legato a contratti di esclusiva con un’organizzazione specifica. In passato aveva lottato nella Coastal Championship Wrestling (CCW) in Florida Il wrestker Vince Steele è morto a 39 anni a causa di un infarto sul ring durante un match. Era sopranno
Leggi su Ilgiornaleditalia.it
Ilgiornaleditalia.it - Il wrestler Vince Steele morto per infarto a 39 anni sul ring durante un match, pesava 209 kg ed era soprannominato "The Jurassic Juggernaut" - VIDEO
- Vince Steele è morto sul ring: la star del wrestling deceduto per infarto durante un match a 39 anni
- Infarto sul ring, il wrestler Vince Steele morto a 39 anni durante un match nel New Jersey
- Vince Steele muore d'infarto durante un incontro di wrestling: era noto come The Jurassic Juggernaut
- Il mondo del wrestling in lutto per la morte di Rey Misterio Senior
- Il wrestler Vince Steele morto per infarto a 39 anni sul ring durante un match, pesava 209 kg ed era soprannominato "The Jurassic Juggernaut" - VIDEO
- Sport news: ultime notizie, live e risultati
- Vince Steele è morto sul ring: la star del wrestling deceduto per infarto durante un match a 39 anni - Aveva 39 anni. Per il fisico imponente (1,96 m di altezza per 204 kg di peso) era soprannominato «The Jurassic Juggernaut» ... (msn.com)
- Infarto sul ring, il wrestler Vince Steele morto a 39 anni durante un match nel New Jersey - Il decesso durante un incontro a quattro a Ridgefield Park. Inutili i soccorsi e il trasporto in ambulanza all'ospedale ... (ilfattoquotidiano.it)
- Il wrestler professionista Vince Steele ha un infarto durante l'incontro CCW - Vince Steele, noto come "The Jurassic Juggernaut", è morto all´età di 39 anni mentre lottava e la sua morte ha portato profondo dolore nell´intera comunità del wrestling. Vince Steele è morto a causa ... (msn.com)
Video wrestler Vince