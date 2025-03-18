Newcastle Trophy Parade in attesa con i giocatori per allenarsi in Arabia Saudita

Leggi su Justcalcio.com

2025-03-17 15:12:00 Cari lettori di JustCalcio.com, siamo felici di proporvi questa news appena arrivata in redazione:I vincitori della Final 2025 della Coppa EFL didovranno aspettare una sfilata di trofei in città a causa della pausa internazionale e di un campo di addestramento per il clima caldo in, con un annuncio previsto alla data di un evento a seguito di colloqui tra il club, il Consiglio comunale die la polizia del Northumbria.The Magpies are owned by a consortium led by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and are returning to Riyadh this week, where their non-international players trained during the November international break as part of a series of visits by the squad to the homeland of fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who celebrated on the pitch at Wembley Stadium with thebefore joining the team in ashirt for a post-match function.