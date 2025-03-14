The beauty and the bane la mostra fotografica di Antonio Schiavano

Torinotoday.it | 14 mar 2025
Dopo il successo delle tappe di Como e Voghera, la mostra fotografica “The beauty and the bane” di Antonio Schiavano arriva a Torino, ospitata presso Con/Temporary Space di Artàporter e curata da Massimo Gioscia. Un evento imperdibile per chi ama l’arte che va oltre l’apparenza, capace di.
