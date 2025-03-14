The beauty and the bane la mostra fotografica di Antonio Schiavano
Dopo il successo delle tappe di Como e Voghera, la mostra fotografica “The beauty and the bane” di Antonio Schiavano arriva a Torino, ospitata presso Con/Temporary Space di Artàporter e curata da Massimo Gioscia. Un evento imperdibile per chi ama l’arte che va oltre l’apparenza, capace di.
Leggi su Torinotoday.it
Torinotoday.it - "The beauty and the bane", la mostra fotografica di Antonio Schiavano
- "The beauty and the bane", la mostra fotografica di Antonio Schiavano
- A Casa Piani inaugura la mostra "Beauty and the world"
- Voghera: Antonio Schiavano. The Beauty and the Bane - Mostra Arte contemporanea, Fotografia in Lombardia
- Kanye West, non solo Bianca Censori: Ye è anche Bully. Ma chi è la bella e chi la bestia nella nuova canzone “Beauty and the Beast” che anticipa l'album?
- “Tutta la bellezza e il dolore – All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” di Laura Poitras
- Biennale Cinema 2022 | All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Four Cosmo beauty experts put The Ordinary Serum Foundation to the test - The Ordinary’s Serum Foundation might look petite, but it holds the standard 30ml of product – that you’ll find in Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk or NARS Light Reflecting foundation (my all-time ... (msn.com)
- Beauty Buzz: The 3 best beauty products we tried this week from Dior, Love Ur Curls, and Guerlain - They say: A bronzing compact from the French luxury brand Dior that promises “summer on your skin in a single sweep.” Available in four shades, the matte-finish makeup is infused with hyaluronic acid ... (vancouversun.com)
- A Beauty Editor's 15 Best Beauty Buys From the Past 15 Years - PureWow is turning 15 years old, so what better way to celebrate than compiling beauty products I’ve loved for over a decade. From classic drugstore finds to new luxury discoveries, here are the 15 ... (purewow.com)
Campi flegrei, nuovo terremoto avvertito in serata napolitoday.it
Al Teatro Verdi di San Severo va in scena Giovanni Esposito con 'Benvenuti in casa Esposito' foggiatoday.it
Lo spettacolo conclusivo del Mandorlo in fiore, cambiano gli orari di visite nella Valle agrigentonotizie.it
Il maltempo fa paura, Toscana ed Emilia Romagna falcidiate. Meloni: “Il governo garantirà ogni supporto” secoloditalia.it
Firenze, Voa Voa: “Lieti che Luca di Montezemolo sostenga lo screening MLD” lanazione.it
“Dopo il maltempo pesci in strada a Fiesole” lanazione.it
"L'ultimo a cui dare la delega". Cerno boccia su tutta la linea la mossa di Sala per la sicurezza iltempo.it
Al Teatro Verdi di San Severo va in scena Giovanni Esposito con 'Benvenuti in casa Esposito' foggiatoday.it
Lo spettacolo conclusivo del Mandorlo in fiore, cambiano gli orari di visite nella Valle agrigentonotizie.it
Il maltempo fa paura, Toscana ed Emilia Romagna falcidiate. Meloni: “Il governo garantirà ogni supporto” secoloditalia.it
Firenze, Voa Voa: “Lieti che Luca di Montezemolo sostenga lo screening MLD” lanazione.it
“Dopo il maltempo pesci in strada a Fiesole” lanazione.it
"L'ultimo a cui dare la delega". Cerno boccia su tutta la linea la mossa di Sala per la sicurezza iltempo.it
Video The beauty